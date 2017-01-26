Challenge of getting 'right messages' to families in poverty

Getting the right messages to families in poverty about improving their health is a challenge, a Flying Start manager has said.

A report published by the Royal College of Paediatrics on Thursday claims poverty is the biggest threat to children's health in Wales.

An estimated 200,000 Welsh children live in poverty and are more likely to experience poor health.

Flying Start manager for Ceredigion, Rhian Rees, said getting people to change their habits was "challenging".