Poverty biggest 'threat' to children's health in Wales

Poverty is the biggest threat to children's health in Wales, a report by the Royal College of Paediatrics has claimed.

An estimated 200,000 Welsh children live in poverty and are more likely to experience poor health, according to the report.

Dr Mair Parry, RCPCH Officer for Wales, said if robust action was not taken a "whole generation" would be failed.

The Welsh Government said it would consider the report's recommendations.

Poverty is classed as those living with a household income of less than 60% of the median (middle) figure.

Children's Commissioner for Wales, Prof Sally Holland, said reducing poverty rates was the "most important task" facing the Welsh Government.

The RCPCH report recommends several improvements to improve children's health and reduce child deaths.

These include measuring children for obesity throughout their childhood and stopping takeaways opening near schools and swimming pools.

Dr Parry said the growing gap between rich and poor was risking children's health.

A Welsh Government spokesman said: "Our programme for government, Taking Wales Forward, includes our Healthy Child Wales programme.

"The programme will ensure that inequalities linked to poor child health are further reduced by ensuring that we deliver a universal service to all children in Wales, with additional support provided in response to identified need."