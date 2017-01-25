Will Swansea Bay's £1.3bn tidal lagoon happen?

The UK government has been advised to back the proposed £1.3bn Swansea Bay tidal lagoon "sooner rather than later".

Former energy minister Charles Hendry told BBC Wales the country was facing an energy supply "crisis" unless investment was made in such innovative schemes.

Mr Hendry, who led the independent review which supported the plans, met business leaders and assembly members in Cardiff on Wednesday to discuss the plan.

The UK Government is considering the findings of his year-long review into the viability of tidal lagoons.

BBC Wales' environment correspondent Steffan Messenger reports.