Pedometer tracker trial for breeding Welsh cows

A herd of breeding cows in Wales are being fitted with Fitbit-type devices to see if the distances they walk affects their ability to rear healthy calves.

A small group of 20 suckler cattle at Coleg Glynllifon farm in Gwynedd, the research and education facility near Caernarfon run by Gr┼Áp Llandrillo Menai, are being split in two.

One group of cows will be "over-wintered" outside on kale while the other will be kept indoors and penned on straw.

Both groups will be fitted with Trackacow pedometers to measure the distances they walk.