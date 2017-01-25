How Wales came under friendly fire from the Royal Navy

A surface-to-air missile was once accidentally launched into Wales by the Royal Navy.

Labour peer and former defence minister Admiral Lord West said that "years ago" a Seaslug aircraft missile was "fired into Wales" by mistake.

It is believed he was referring to an incident in Cardigan Bay in 1958 involving HMS Girdle Ness, when a missile crashed into a hillside.

Giving evidence to the Commons Defence Committee on Tuesday, Lord West said: "Those sort of things happen but you don't go and talk to the prime minister about that, unless their constituency happens to be there."