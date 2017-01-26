Artes Mundi winner to be announced at Cardiff ceremony

Image copyright Artes Mundi Image caption Bedwyr Williams is hoping to become the first Welsh winner of Artes Mundi with his work Tyrrau Mawr

The winner of a £40,000 arts prize will be revealed at a ceremony in Cardiff later.

Six contemporary artists are on the Artes Mundi shortlist, including Welsh artist Bedwyr Williams.

The winner will be announced at the National Museum of Wales on Thursday evening.

This is the seventh time the prize has been awarded - in 2015, winner Theaster Gates shared his £40,000 prize with the nine other shortlisted artists.

Entrants this year represent countries including Lebanon, Angola and the USA.

The final six were chosen from a field of more than 700 nominations from 90 countries.