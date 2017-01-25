Tainted blood 'black cloud' over Penarth man's life

A Penarth man who was infected with Hepatitis C after being given contaminated blood products said the scandal had put a "black cloud" over his life.

Thousands of people developed Hepatitis C and HIV after being given infected blood in the late 70s and 80s.

Assembly Members have called for a public inquiry into the scandal which led to 70 deaths in Wales.

David Thomas was given the contaminated blood as a teenager and told BBC Radio Wales Good Morning Wales presenter Oliver Hides his story.