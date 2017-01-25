Pampering confidence boost for cancer patients

Cancer survivors get north Wales pampering sessions
25 January 2017 Last updated at 11:03 GMT

Pampering sessions for women in north Wales undergoing treatment for cancer are being launched by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

A confidence-boosting workshop is being held at the Beaches Hotel, Prestatyn, Denbighshire, on Wednesday.

Look Good Feel Better is a national charity and sessions will take place every six weeks.

They are aimed at giving women cosmetic skills to combat the side effects of cancer treatment.

