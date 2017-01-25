No delays urged for £1.3bn Swansea Bay tidal lagoon

Image copyright TLP Image caption The project would see energy produced for 14 out of every 24 hours, according to TLP

The chairman of a government-commissioned review which backed plans for a £1.3bn tidal lagoon in Swansea Bay is meeting business leaders.

Ex-energy minister Charles Hendry will also brief members of the assembly's climate change committee in Cardiff.

Gower MP Byron Davies said the project "breaks the mould" in cross-party support and called for no delays.

"It is imperative that it is now given a green light so that construction can begin as soon as is possible," he said.

Mr Davies, who introduced Mr Hendry at a meeting at the Wales Millennium Centre, said there were "no points to be scored here - this is one issue on which we are united".

Mr Hendry's independent report into the technology's viability earlier this month said it would make a "strong contribution" to the UK's energy supply.

He said it was cost effective and would bring "significant economic opportunity".

The UK government still needs to agree on a deal and a marine licence would also need to be approved.

There are hopes of developing a network of larger lagoons around the UK coast, including in Cardiff and Colwyn Bay, harnessing power from the ebb and flow of the sea's tides.

But Mr Hendry believes the technology should be tested first with the "pathfinder" Swansea project.