Your Pictures: 25 - 31 January 2017

  • 1 February 2017
  • From the section Wales

A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.

  • Dragon at Presteigne, Powys Laura Shepherd

    Brrr - this frosty dragon needs to breathe a bit of fire to warm things up! Laura Shepherd came across him on a chilly morning in Presteigne, Powys. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

  • Bwlch Mountain Richard Hatcher

    A sheep at Bwlch Mountain, taken by Richard Hatcher.

  • Statues on Barmouth beach John Jones

    Easter Island....in Gwynedd? John Jones photographed what he thinks is Wales' version of the iconic statues on Barmouth beach.

  • Castell Coch Jack Parsons

    Once upon a time....Jack Parsons took this shot after cycling to Castell Coch from Newport.

  • Tenby harbour Claire Hind

    A rainbow at Tenby harbour, taken by Claire Hind.

  • A dog walking on Barry Island beach Sam Rean

    Layla the dog enjoying a sunset stroll on the beach at Barry, taken by her human Sam Rean.

  • Porthcawl beach Jane Hurley

    Jane Hurley found she was not the only dog walker out early enough to witness this beautiful sunrise on the beach in Porthcawl, south Wales.

  • Rescue dog Buddie on the beach at Llanddulas, near Abergele. Lynne Jackson

    Lynne Jackson captured this great shot of her rescue dog Buddie on the beach at Llanddulas, near Abergele.

  • Whitestone Forest near Trellech Damien Black

    The sun shining through the mysterious Whitestone Forest near Trellech, taken by Damien Black.

  • A cold, crisp but gorgeous morning on Swansea beach - and Ashley Williams was there to capture it. Ashley Williams

  • This picture of Flintshire's Talacre lighthouse brooding against a colourful sunset was taken by Mark Young. Mark Young

  • Rhondda valley Steve Smith

    A mist shrouded Rhondda valley experienced while on a early morning walk over Penrhys golf club, photographed by Stephen Smith.

