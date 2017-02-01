Your Pictures: 25 - 31 January 2017
- 1 February 2017
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.
Laura Shepherd
Brrr - this frosty dragon needs to breathe a bit of fire to warm things up! Laura Shepherd came across him on a chilly morning in Presteigne, Powys. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.
Richard Hatcher
A sheep at Bwlch Mountain, taken by Richard Hatcher.
John Jones
Easter Island....in Gwynedd? John Jones photographed what he thinks is Wales' version of the iconic statues on Barmouth beach.
Jack Parsons
Once upon a time....Jack Parsons took this shot after cycling to Castell Coch from Newport.
Claire Hind
A rainbow at Tenby harbour, taken by Claire Hind.
Sam Rean
Layla the dog enjoying a sunset stroll on the beach at Barry, taken by her human Sam Rean.
Jane Hurley
Jane Hurley found she was not the only dog walker out early enough to witness this beautiful sunrise on the beach in Porthcawl, south Wales.
Lynne Jackson
Lynne Jackson captured this great shot of her rescue dog Buddie on the beach at Llanddulas, near Abergele.
Damien Black
The sun shining through the mysterious Whitestone Forest near Trellech, taken by Damien Black.
Ashley Williams
A cold, crisp but gorgeous morning on Swansea beach - and Ashley Williams was there to capture it.
Mark Young
This picture of Flintshire's Talacre lighthouse brooding against a colourful sunset was taken by Mark Young.
Steve Smith
A mist shrouded Rhondda valley experienced while on a early morning walk over Penrhys golf club, photographed by Stephen Smith.