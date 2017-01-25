ABMU hospital staff stage 24-hour walkout over pay

Image copyright Thinkstock

A 24-hour strike is taking place at three Abertawe Bro Morgannwg University Health Board hospitals on Wednesday.

About 80 sterilisation and disinfection unit staff, who are Unison union members, walked out from midnight over pay.

Non-emergency surgery at Morriston, Neath Port Talbot and Princess of Wales Hospital, Bridgend, is affected.

The health board said it was disappointed by the decision and was working to minimise disruption.

Action was taken over claims for pay parity with workers doing the same job at other hospitals across Wales with another day of action planned for 1 February.