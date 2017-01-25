Cancer survivors get north Wales pampering sessions

Pampering sessions for women in north Wales undergoing treatment for cancer are being launched by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board.

A confidence-boosting workshop is being held at the Beaches Hotel, Prestatyn, Denbighshire, on Wednesday.

Look Good Feel Better is a national charity and sessions will take place every six weeks.

They are aimed at giving women cosmetic skills to combat the side effects of cancer treatment.

Drawing on missing eyebrows and eyelashes and coping with changes to skin will be some of the issues looked at.

Head of the programme Lisa Curtis said: "Finding out you have cancer is daunting and life changing. The added stress of the appearance related side-effects can often feel overwhelming.

"Our workshops bring women together for an afternoon filled with laughter and friendship and they leave with a much needed confidence boost."