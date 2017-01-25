Welsh Ambulance response times drop slightly

Image caption The median response time to red calls was four minutes and 55 seconds in December

Ambulance emergency response times to the most critical 999 calls fell in the last month - but are still well above the target.

Latest figures for December show 75.8% of responses to red calls arrived within eight minutes.

This is down from 78.9% in November 2016 but above the target of 65%.

The Welsh Ambulance Service also received the highest average daily number of calls on record - 1,344.

During December 2016, the service received 41,668 calls which was 7.4% up on the same month in the previous year.

Calls are graded red, amber or green and the most urgent or life threatening calls made up 4.8% of the total or 2,010 red calls.

The 75.8% response rate was better than the 72.4% which the service achieved in December 2015.

Performance ranged from 67.6% in the Hywel Dda health board area to 84.4% in Cardiff and Vale.

But average response times for less critical amber calls lengthened by over three minutes between November and December as demand increased.

There has been a general improvement in ambulance response times to the most critical calls since a new "clinical model" came into force in October 2015

Before an eight minute target applied to around 40% of calls received by the Welsh Ambulance Service.

Now the eight minute target applies to just 4% to 5% of the most critical calls, received for example if someone is unconscious and not breathing.

Meanwhile, ambulances are reaching more life or death incidents despite an increase in calls, according to another set of quarterly figures.

The NHS's Emergency Ambulance Services Committee looks at 24 different quality indicators - not just time but the quality of care patients receive.

Figures show 80.4% of ambulances cleared within 15 minutes or less of handing over a patient at hospital.

But in the last three months of 2016, 1,825 hours were lost to ambulances not being able to hand over within those 15 minutes.