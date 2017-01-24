Estyn: Tonnau Primary, Neath 'looking for next challenge'

Education watchdog Estyn has praised a primary school for how it has used performance data to target improvements.

It came as schools in Wales were told by Estyn chief inspector Meilyr Rowlands that there was too much inconsistent teaching.

Tonnau Primary School, near Neath, scrutinises teaching skills and lessons so they become part of every day practice and then it works on raising standards.

Acting head Nicola Richards said they were constantly challenging themselves to improve in all areas.