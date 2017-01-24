Brexit: 'Dangerous phase' for Airbus over free movement

"We are entering a dangerous phase" if Airbus cannot seamlessly move people and products around the European Union, a senior executive has warned.

Chief operating officer Tom Williams told MPs that Washington would be "delighted" if that happened.

Giving evidence to the Commons Treasury Select Committee, he added that the US would make decisions based on the benefits to US rival Boeing.

Airbus employs 6,000 people at its wings plant at Broughton, Flintshire.