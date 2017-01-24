New fire truck flown over to Caldey island

A remote Pembrokeshire island has had a new fire truck delivered by helicopter.

The 4x4 vehicle was airlifted three miles (4.8km) by a RAF Chinook helicopter on to Caldey island, home to 40 inhabitants including 18 monks who live at a monastery.

The red engine was attached by metal hoists to the underside of the chopper, and dangled 70ft (21m) below.

The fire appliance will be manned by volunteers from the small fishing and farming community.