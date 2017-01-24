HSBC to close nine branches in Wales in 2017

Image copyright Geograph/Jaggery Image caption The HSBC branch at Churchill Way in Cardiff is one of nine in Wales earmarked for closure

Nine branches of HSBC are to close in Wales in 2017 as the banking giant concludes a restructuring programme.

Maesteg in Bridgend county, Ammanford in Carmarthenshire, Fishguard and Narbeth in Pembrokeshire and Churchill Way, Cardiff will all close.

Holyhead on Anglesey, Holywell in Flintshire, Llanrwst in Conwy county and Knighton, Powys will also lose their HSBC branches.

The bank said 180 jobs are risk across the 62 UK branch closures announced.

"Fewer people are using branches. More than 90% of our interactions with customers are now through our digital channels - an increase from 80% last year," said Francesca McDonagh, HSBC's head of retail banking.