Trains companies profits 'too high' as overcrowding increases

Profits made by Arriva Trains Wales are too high, Economy Minister Ken Skates has said.

The company made 6.9% profit after tax last year, double those of similar regional franchises in the UK.

Arriva says it has invested more money back into Welsh routes than it had to.

Investigations by BBC Wales' Week In Week Out found overcrowding in Cardiff stations during the morning commute was rising at a faster rate than anywhere else outside London.

The programme went behind the scenes at Cardiff Station to see how Arriva Trains Wales coped with 70,000 rugby fans on one of the busiest days of 2016.

"Week In Week Out: What's Wrong with our Trains?" is on at 22:40 GMT on BBC One Wales on Tuesday 24 January.