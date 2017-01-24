Ice and fog warning issued by Met Office for Wales

Image copyright Met Office/Traffic Camera Wales

A yellow "be aware" warning of ice and fog has been issued across parts of Wales.

The Met Office said freezing fog would become widespread on Tuesday morning, mainly across south west Wales, and that roads and pavements would be icy.

The weather has caused delays on the roads as well as to some flights from Cardiff Airport.

The warning is in place until 11:00 GMT.

There are currently traffic delays on the M4 and M48 near Bridgend due to reduced visibility.

Cardiff Airport said three FlyBe flights had been delayed because of fog - the 08:00 to London City, the 10:20 to Faro and the 11:30 flight to Belfast.

The Met Office warning covers Cardiff, Caerphilly, Monmouthshire, Newport, Torfaen, Vale of Glamorgan, Powys, Denbighshire, Flintshire and Wrexham.

