Snowdonia tourism cash scheme 'exciting for the area'

A pilot project asking tourists to put money into communities they visit has raised enough to train nearly 50 young people in outdoor skills and conservation, organisers have said.

Snowdonia Giving asks businesses in the national park to press visitors for a small contribution added to bills.

Launched six months ago, so far 28 companies have signed up.

More than £3,000 in donations have been raised, which will go to a Snowdonia Society training programme.

Ross Worthington runs one of the businesses taking part, outdoor training firm Raw Adventures.

He said the scheme has made a good start - and there is more to come.