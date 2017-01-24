Snowdonia tourism cash 'will give something back'

A pilot project asking tourists to put money into communities they visit has raised enough to train nearly 50 young people in outdoor skills and conservation, organisers have said.

Snowdonia Giving asks businesses in the national park to press visitors for a small contribution added to bills.

Launched six months ago, so far 28 companies have signed up.

More than £3,000 in donations have been raised, which will go to a Snowdonia Society training programme.

The society is celebrating its 50th anniversary year, and its director John Harold said the money would give young people real skills to boost their job prospects.