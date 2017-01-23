Infant class sizes cut 'means more quality time'
Schools have welcomed the £36m commitment to cut infant class sizes in Wales.
Education Secretary Kirsty Williams said there was a positive connection between smaller classes and attainment.
Alison Bastian, head of Burlais Primary School in Swansea and parent governor Maureen Morgan both welcomed the announcement.
They told BBC Wales education correspondent Colette Hume it would mean more quality time to spend with pupils.