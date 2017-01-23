Kirsty Williams says class size cut 'to make real difference'
23 January 2017 Last updated at 13:47 GMT
Funding of £36m to cut infant class sizes can make a real difference, Welsh Education Secretary Kirsty Williams has said.
The fund will target classes where learning needs to improve and where there are high levels of deprivation.
Teaching unions welcomed the announcement, especially as it focused on the youngest pupils.
Ms Williams, on a visit to Burlais Primary School in Swansea, said she had listened to parents and looked at international evidence.