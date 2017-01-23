Freezing fog weather warning for parts of Wales

Image copyright Getty Images

Parts of Wales could be hit by freezing fog on Monday evening and into Tuesday morning.

The Met Office has issued a yellow "be aware" warning and said driving conditions "will be difficult with journeys likely to take longer".

Cardiff, Caerphilly, Vale of Glamorgan, Newport, Torfaen, Monmouthshire, Powys, Wrexham, Flintshire and Denbighshire are affected from 17:00 GMT.

The fog will be dense and become widespread in some areas of Wales.

The fog is expected to slowly lift by 11:00 on Tuesday but it may persist in some areas throughout the day.