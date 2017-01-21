Maenclochog Railway closure centenary marked in Rosebush

The 100th anniversary of the closure of a railway line is being marked at Rosebush in Pembrokeshire.

The former Narberth Road and Maenclochog Railway was originally built to serve a number of small slate quarries in the Preseli hills.

But it also carried passengers along the line, which ran for 8.5 miles (13.6km).

A series of events, including guides walks, are being held in the area over the weekend.

Sarah Moore reports for BBC Radio Wales.

The image of the old railway poster is courtesy of Ceridwen and Geograph