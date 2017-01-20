Photos revealed of 1880 sunken submarine off Rhyl coast

  • 20 January 2017
Underwater images are released of the world's first steam-powered submarine which sank off the north Wales coast in 1880.

  • The Resurgam BSAC

    The Resurgam, the world's first steam powered submarine, sank off the coast of Rhyl in 1880.

  • The Resurgam BSAC

    The wreckage was lost for 115 years until it was found 50ft (15m) beneath the waves.

  • Men stood on the Resurgam BSAC

    The vessel was built on Wirral and was the brainchild of Manchester vicar Reverend George Garrett.

  A replica of the Resurgam stands at Woodside Ferry terminal on Wirral.

    A replica of the Resurgam stands at Woodside Ferry terminal on Wirral.

  Resurgam means I will rise again in Latin.

    Resurgam means I will rise again in Latin.

  The 45 ft (13m) submarine was built in Birkenhead in 1879 and cost about £1,400.

    The 45 ft (13m) submarine was built in Birkenhead in 1879 and cost about £1,400.

