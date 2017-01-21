Church in Wales' first woman bishop to be consecrated

Image copyright Church in Wales

The Church in Wales' first woman bishop is due to be consecrated at a ceremony in Cardiff on Saturday.

Canon Joanna Penberthy will be consecrated as Bishop of St Davids at Llandaff Cathedral at 11:00 GMT.

She was elected to the position by members of the Electoral College in November.

The 56-year-old said being made bishop was "awe inspiring" while the Archbishop of Wales Dr Barry Morgan described it as an "historic occasion".

Canon Penberthy, who was appointed the cathedral's first woman canon in 2007, took over the role from Wyn Evans.

The decision to allow women bishops was made following a vote in 2013.

Canon Penberthy, who was previously Rector of Glan Ithon, in the diocese of Swansea and Brecon, said: "While being made bishop is awe inspiring, I am very much looking forward to joining the people of St Davids diocese as we seek to live out and share our faith in the risen Christ."

She has previously spoken out about the discrimination she faced but said she could accept not everybody would be happy with her appointment.

Dr Morgan, who will carry out the consecration, said: "It is marvellous that it is possible for us to appoint women as well as men to all three orders of ministry and to regard that as now being the norm.

"What matters is not gender but suitability, character, gifts and that was why Joanna was elected as bishop."

Following her consecration, Canon Penberthy will be enthroned at St Davids Cathedral on 11 February.

