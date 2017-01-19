Cardiff aiming to become leading cycling city in 10 years

Cardiff is aiming to become one of the UK's leading cycling cities over the next 10 years.

The target is get half of commuters in the city out of their cars by 2021 and 60% by 2026.

The city's council wants more people using public transport, cycling or walking to work and has been working with experts who helped create the cycling scheme in Copenhagen, Denmark.

Cabinet approved the strategy when it met on Thursday.

Rebecca John reports.