Porthcawl woman jailed unlawfully over council tax

A woman jailed unlawfully over council tax arrears said she has never committed a crime and simply struggled to pay a bill.

Melanie Woolcock was sentenced to 81 days in prison by Bridgend magistrates in July 2016 for failing to pay £10 a week towards her debt.

She spent 40 days behind bars before being released on bail.

In a decision on Wednesday, Mr Justice Lewis ruled she should never have been imprisoned.

She told BBC News she has never committed a crime or had a parking ticket.