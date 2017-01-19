Porthcawl woman jailed unlawfully over council tax
19 January 2017 Last updated at 08:50 GMT
A woman jailed unlawfully over council tax arrears said she has never committed a crime and simply struggled to pay a bill.
Melanie Woolcock was sentenced to 81 days in prison by Bridgend magistrates in July 2016 for failing to pay £10 a week towards her debt.
She spent 40 days behind bars before being released on bail.
In a decision on Wednesday, Mr Justice Lewis ruled she should never have been imprisoned.
She told BBC News she has never committed a crime or had a parking ticket.