NHS Wales: Nuffield Trust analyst on why A&E continues to struggle
18 January 2017 Last updated at 15:14 GMT
Nuffield Trust public affairs analyst Mark Dayan explains why the NHS Wales is continuing to struggle with A&E waiting times.
The NHS in Wales has already faced "exceptional" challenges this winter, its chief executive has said.
It includes some of the busiest days ever faced by hospital emergency units and the Welsh Ambulance Service.
December's A&E waiting times were published, the first indication of how Wales is coping with winter pressures.