Cardiff Uni using jet sensors in osteoarthritis patch
21 January 2017 Last updated at 07:41 GMT
Scientists are hoping to create a smart patch which could detect the early onset of osteoarthritis in patients' knees.
Cardiff University's team uses damage sensors from aircraft wings to catch subsonic cracking sounds in joints before the disease fully develops.
They believe a disposable patch using them could save expensive diagnosis and treatment of advanced osteoarthritis.
Dr Davide Crivelli, of the School of Engineering, explains how it could work.