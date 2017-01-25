Your Pictures in Wales: 18-24 January 2017

  • 25 January 2017
  • From the section Wales

A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.

    Alun Prosser took this shot of his dog Fenn by the Wellington Bomber crash memorial on a snowy Waun Rydd in the Brecon Beacons. Would you like to see your picture featured? Send it to newsonlinepictures@bbc.co.uk with your details and information about how you came to take the photograph.

    Where seagulls dare: Sarah Roe took this picture of a bird making its way across the Mawddach Estuary, Gwynedd.

    Frosty summit at Craig Cerrig-Gleisiad in the Brecon Beacons, courtesy of John Newton from Bridgend.

    Adam Preddy took this photo of the rock formations at Ogmore By Sea in the Vale of Glamorgan.

    Poetry in motion: A horse and rider gallop along the shoreline at Dinas Dinlle in Gwynedd, courtesy of Mel Garside.

    Master of all he surveys...Jon Williams captured this stunning image of the Guardian Of The Valleys monument in Six Bells, Abertillery.

    Step into the light...Philip Slough sent in this lovely image of the stepping stones that lead to the Vale of Glamorgan's Ogmore Castle.

    Rhossili Bay in the Gower at sunset, taken by Duane Evans.

    Sunrise over Horton on the Gower captured by Louise Eden.

    Gateway to Wales: Lynne Macintyre took this photograph of the first Severn crossing.

    This robin added a splash of colour at Penrhyn Castle in Bangor, Gwynedd, as seen by Mel Bloor-Steen.

    Barbara Fuller says there was an almost Mediterranean feel to Aberystwyth marina when she took this picture - even though the temperature was only 3C...

