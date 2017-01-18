Champions League volunteers sought for Cardiff final

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Gareth Bale lifted the Champions League trophy for the second time with Real Madrid in 2016

More than 1,000 volunteers are being sought for the 2017 Champions League final in Cardiff.

The Football Association of Wales has launched its Become a Champion campaign to find people to help with transport, marketing, ticketing and VIP services.

Another 500 people could perform in a pre-match ceremony at the Principality Stadium - which will be called the National Stadium of Wales for the game.

The volunteers are wanted in the days before and on the final on 3 June.

They are also needed to help with the Women's Champions League final at the Cardiff City Stadium on 1 June.

FAW chief executive Jonathan Ford said: "The Uefa Champions League final and Uefa Women's Champions League final represent the pinnacle of European club football.

"Our aim is that everyone in Wales also has an opportunity to experience unforgettable moments when these iconic events come to Cardiff."

Officials said recruitment credentials would not only be based on professional qualifications.

They will also look at volunteers' "motivation, availability and team spirit".