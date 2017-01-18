NHS Wales chief says winter pressures 'very challenging'

The chief executive of NHS Wales Dr Andrew Goodhall has said hospital A&E units and the ambulance service have already faced "exceptional" challenges this winter.

It comes ahead of December's A&E waiting times being published, which will be the first indication of how Wales is coping with winter pressures.

Dr Goodall told BBC Wales health correspondent Owain Clarke that currently up to 20% of admissions in some A&Es are of patients aged over 85 - double the usual proportion.