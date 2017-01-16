New 129-mile 'Heart of Wales' walking route unveiled

Plans for a new long-distance walking route from south Wales to Shropshire have been unveiled.

The proposed trail will follow the 129 miles (207km) of the Heart of Wales railway line between Shrewsbury and Swansea.

A feasibility study has been carried out and a new walking route between Craven Arms and Llanelli is being developed.

A crowd funding campaign has been set up to help fund the next stage.

David Grundy reports.