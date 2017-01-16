Wales Bill deal is this or nothing - Baroness Morgan

Labour AMs have decided to back the next stage of devolution, ahead of a crucial vote in the assembly.

AMs will vote on whether to support the Wales Bill, which promises new powers for Wales but has been criticised.

With the support of Labour - which has 29 of the 60 assembly seats - and the 11 Tories, the legislative consent motion is set to pass on Tuesday.

The Wales Bill will transfer powers over energy, transport, assembly affairs and some degree of income tax.

Baroness Morgan, who sits in the House of Lords and the Welsh Assembly, said it was the best deal on offer.