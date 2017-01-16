RSPB track Greenland white-fronted geese at Ynyshir

Electronic tags have been fitted to one of Europe's rarest birds to understand its dramatic decline at a mid Wales reserve.

The RSPB estimates the population of Greenland white-fronted geese at Ynyshir has fallen by 83% since 1990.

Arfon Williams, countryside manager for RSPB Cymru, said he remembered a time about 15 to 20 years ago when there would be over 150 geese at the reserve on the Dyfi Estuary, near Machynlleth.

Geese footage courtesy of RSPB