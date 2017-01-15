Leaving single market would be 'devastating' for Wales
15 January 2017 Last updated at 15:05 GMT
Taking the UK out of the EU single market would be "the greatest job-killing act in Welsh economic history", Plaid Cymru has said.
Several of Sunday's newspapers claim Prime Minister Theresa May will signal the move in a speech on Tuesday.
Plaid's treasury spokesman Jonathan Edwards told the BBC's Sunday Politics Wales programme the impact on Wales would be "devastating".
Downing Street has described the reports as "speculation".