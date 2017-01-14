Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant burst main flood 'a nightmare'

Twelve properties in a Powys village had to be evacuated after being flooded by water from a burst water main.

Homes, a nearby shop and post office in Llanrhaeadr-ym-Mochnant were affected by the incident on Friday.

United Utilities, which owns the pipe, is investigating the incident, which hit 30-40 properties in total.

Ann Owen, who owns The Falls Hair and Beauty, said the flood was "a nightmare" and had caused staff to cut-short customers' appointments.