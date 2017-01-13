Techniquest founder Prof John Beetlestone dies aged 84

Image copyright Techniquest

Tributes have been paid to the "inspirational" founder of science museum Techniquest who has died.

Prof John Beetlestone founded the science discovery centre in Cardiff in 1985.

It announced on Friday he had died aged 84 following a "short illness".

Techniquest chief executive Lesley Kirkpatrick said his contribution to scientific education would "benefit children across Wales for generations to come".

"Professor Beetlestone dedicated his life to making science and technology more accessible and enjoyable for children and adults alike across Wales and beyond," she said.

"He leaves behind an impressive legacy which will continue to educate and capture the imagination of the future generations of aspiring scientists."

Image copyright Techniquest Image caption Techniquest in Cardiff Bay

Prof Beetlestone and his colleagues first set up the educational charity in a gas showroom opposite Cardiff Castle - where Burger King now stands.

It later moved to Cardiff Bay, where it focused on providing educational programmes for schools.

Today, it also has a centre at Glyndwr University's campus in Wrexham.