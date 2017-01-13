Cerys Matthews and Iwan Rheon to promote Year of Legends

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Matthews and Rheon will help promote Welsh history and culture

Singer Cerys Matthews and Game of Thrones actor Iwan Rheon have been named ambassadors of Wales' 2017 Year of Legends.

The year-long celebration of Wales' past will promote the nation's heritage and culture with events covering everything from food to sport.

Tourism body Visit Wales has already approved £1.2m for 35 projects as part of the project.

Now, Matthews and Rheon have thrown their weight behind the campaign.

Born in Carmarthen and raised in Cardiff, Rheon shot to fame in smash hit TV show Game of Thrones.

"I'm really excited to be a part of this project, I was so lucky to have Wales' stories, history and culture as part of my upbringing," he said.

"I'm looking forward to sharing Wales' epic story."

Former Catatonia front-woman, Matthews, said she too was excited by the idea of sharing Wales' rich history and culture with the world.

"Wales' myths and legends have been huge inspiration for creativity from music, art to literature," she said.