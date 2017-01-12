Tidal Lagoon Power: Review a 'watershed' and 'brilliant'

The company behind the £1.3bn tidal lagoon project in Swansea Bay says the independent review findings are a watershed and better than they expected.

Charles Hendry's independent report into the technology's viability said it would make a "strong contribution" to the UK's energy supply.

He said it was cost effective and would bring "significant economic opportunity".

Chief executive Mark Shorrock was enthusiastic about the conclusions by former energy minister Mr Hendry.