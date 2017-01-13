Flu jab urged as number of hospital cases rise in Wales

Image copyright Thinkstock

Vulnerable people have been urged to have the flu jab as the number of people admitted to hospital with the virus in Wales continues to rise.

Almost 800 people were diagnosed with flu-like symptoms by GPs in the two weeks over Christmas and there have been 195 hospital cases this winter.

This included 25 people in intensive care, while there were 10 outbreaks at hospital wards and care homes.

Pregnant women and those with long-term health conditions are most at risk.

Public Heath Wales (PHW) said the flu strain currently circulating could be particularly serious for older people, but the number of young adults and teenagers visiting GPs with symptoms had also increased.

Dr Richard Roberts, head of the Vaccine Preventable Disease Programme at PHW, said: "We expect the flu virus to circulate at increased levels in Wales for six to eight weeks, with lower levels even longer, so it is important to ensure that remaining eligible people are vaccinated as quickly as possible to help protect them for the rest of this season."

The jab is available from GPs and some pharmacies and is free for those most at risk, including children.

Health and social care workers should also have the vaccination and get can get it through their employers.

What is influenza?

Flu is a respiratory illness caused by a virus that affects the lungs and airways and can spread very easily.

Symptoms, which usually last about a week, usually develop very fast and include a high temperature and often include a headache, aching muscles, extreme tiredness and a cough.

Most people with flu symptoms do not need to see a doctor, and PHW advised people to drink plenty of fluids and take ibuprofen or paracetamol to relieve symptoms.