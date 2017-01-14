Welsh tenors ready to rock Las Vegas Strip

The Tenors of Rock are following Elvis Presley, Liberace, Frank Sinatra and Tom Jones with a residency on the famous Las Vegas Strip.

The rock harmony five-piece will take its 80-minute set to Harrah's Casino on Las Vegas Boulevard, including hits from Aerosmith, Bon Jovi, Queen, Guns 'n' Roses and AC/DC.

The Tenors, which has members from south Wales, played Led Zeppelin's Whole Lotta Love and Here I Go Again by Whitesnake on BBC Wales' Children in Need show in November 2016.

The group will now follow the legendary Righteous Brothers onto the Harrah's Showroom stage from 14 January.