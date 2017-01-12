Snow: School closure and travel advice information

Image copyright Met Office/Thinkstock

With warnings of snow showers across Wales, there could be an impact on schools, travel and services.

Councils will post school closures on their websites, but the decision is taken by individual head teachers.

Cardiff Airport has a live arrivals and departures board and Traffic Wales details any problems on the roads.

Met Office yellow "be aware" warnings for snow and later ice are in effect throughout Wales on Thursday and Friday.

Wrexham council said there could be disruption to some of its services.

Lead member for environment and transport, David Bithell, said: "It is likely that services will not be affected, but members of the public will be kept appraised of any changes.

"As the weather is checked daily from October, we are more than prepared for any increased gritting activity and have plenty of salt stocked."

Denbighshire council said it had 3,600 tonnes of salt and would prioritise A and B roads, as well as having contracts with 25 firms to clear minor roads.

School closure information