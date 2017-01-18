Your Pictures in Wales: 11-17 January 2017

  • 18 January 2017
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.

  • The Brimmon Oak in Newtown, Powys Mervyn Lloyd Jones

    This crisp, wintry shot of the Brimmon Oak - 2016's Tree of the Year - in Newtown, Powys, was taken by Mervyn Lloyd Jones.

  • Two horses on the Wales Coast Path Andy Gamble

    Andy Gamble's photo of one horse blocking the other's view was taken on the Wales Coast Oath between Solva and Caerfai in Pembrokeshire.

  • Carneddau, Snowdonia Pete Whitehead

    Golden glow: This sunset was taken high in the Carneddau, Snowdonia, by Pete Whitehead.

  • Jelena Griffiths snapped her golden retriever George in the snow in Treorchy, Rhondda Cynon Taff. Jelena Griffiths

    Jelena Griffiths snapped her golden retriever George in the snow in Treorchy, Rhondda Cynon Taff.

  • Long exposure shot of Newport Road, Cardiff Joann Randles

    Joann Randles took this stunning long-exposure shot of Newport Road, Cardiff.

  • Castell Coch Martyn Jenkins

    Castell Coch bathed in glorious winter sunshine, by Martyn Jenkins from Cwmdare.

  • Hot dog? Not after an icy dip at Barry Island for Sam Rean's pet Layla. Sam Rean

    Hot dog? Not after an icy dip at Barry Island for Sam Rean's pet Layla.

  • Paul James took this picture on a walk up Sugar Loaf Mountain near Abergavenny Paul James

    Paul James took this picture on a walk up Sugar Loaf Mountain near Abergavenny.

  • Maxwell Randells was on a short winter walk through Tenby when he captured this view of St Catherine's Island overlooking Castle Beach. Maxwell Randells

    Maxwell Randells was on a short winter walk through Tenby when he captured this view of St Catherine's Island overlooking Castle Beach.

  • A picture of this coal tit was taken in Robert Pinch's garden in Neath. Robert Pinch

    A picture of this coal tit was taken in Robert Pinch's garden in Neath.

  • Craig Y Nos Park - November 2016. Taken by Christine Powell out walking her dog Jackson Christine Powell

    Sunshine in Craig Y Nos Country Park, on the edge of the Brecon Beacons.

  • Julie Morgan took this picture at Goytre Wharf during a walk on a earlier in the autumn. Julie Morgan

    Julie Morgan took this picture at Goytre Wharf during a walk on a earlier in the autumn.

