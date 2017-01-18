Your Pictures in Wales: 11-17 January 2017
- 18 January 2017
A weekly selection of your pictures from around Wales.
Mervyn Lloyd Jones
This crisp, wintry shot of the Brimmon Oak - 2016's Tree of the Year - in Newtown, Powys, was taken by Mervyn Lloyd Jones.
Andy Gamble
Andy Gamble's photo of one horse blocking the other's view was taken on the Wales Coast Oath between Solva and Caerfai in Pembrokeshire.
Pete Whitehead
Golden glow: This sunset was taken high in the Carneddau, Snowdonia, by Pete Whitehead.
Jelena Griffiths
Jelena Griffiths snapped her golden retriever George in the snow in Treorchy, Rhondda Cynon Taff.
Joann Randles
Joann Randles took this stunning long-exposure shot of Newport Road, Cardiff.
Martyn Jenkins
Castell Coch bathed in glorious winter sunshine, by Martyn Jenkins from Cwmdare.
Sam Rean
Hot dog? Not after an icy dip at Barry Island for Sam Rean's pet Layla.
Paul James
Paul James took this picture on a walk up Sugar Loaf Mountain near Abergavenny.
Maxwell Randells
Maxwell Randells was on a short winter walk through Tenby when he captured this view of St Catherine's Island overlooking Castle Beach.
Robert Pinch
A picture of this coal tit was taken in Robert Pinch's garden in Neath.
Christine Powell
Sunshine in Craig Y Nos Country Park, on the edge of the Brecon Beacons.
Julie Morgan
Julie Morgan took this picture at Goytre Wharf during a walk on a earlier in the autumn.
