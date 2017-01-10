App launched in north Wales to find out length of A&E wait
10 January 2017 Last updated at 20:36 GMT
People going to accident and emergency and minor injuries units at north Wales hospitals will be able to see how many others are waiting thanks to a new app.
'Live wait' is designed to relieve pressure on busy A&E departments and persuade people to use smaller health centres instead.
The app was developed with North Midlands NHS Trust, and gives current waiting times for non-urgent treatment, opening times, directions and contacts.
Matthew Richards reports