Wales sees 26% drop in new businesses over five years

The number of new businesses starting up in Wales has dropped by 26% over five years, figures obtained by a banking group have shown.

UK-wide there was a 19% fall, with a 20% drop in England and 3% in Scotland.

Data from BankSearch for Lloyds Bank showed almost half of Scotland's regions recorded growth.

Across Wales, 23,195 new business start-ups were recorded in the 12 months to November 2011, compared to 17,089 in the year to November 2016.

Anglesey saw the biggest fall, from 668 start-ups to 337 in the same period, but Merthyr Tydfil only fell from 364 to 363.

Jo Harris, from Lloyds Bank, said: "The recent downward trend we've seen in new business start-ups is likely to be a response to the uncertain economic environment."