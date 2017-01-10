Charlotte Church will not sing at Donald Trump inauguration

From the section

Charlotte Church has taken to Twitter to turn down an alleged request to perform at US President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration ceremony.

The singer tweeted: "Your staff have asked me to sing at your inauguration, a simple internet search would show I think you're a tyrant. Bye."

Reports from the US suggest Donald Trump is struggling to find A-list stars to perform at his inauguration.

Beyonce and Aretha Franklin performed at Barack Obama's inauguration in 2009.

Ms Church sang at George W. Bush's inauguration celebration when she was 15 years old.

America's next president will be sworn in on 20 January.

Mr Trump's team has been asked to comment.