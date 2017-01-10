New routes and replacement terminal hope for Cardiff airport
10 January 2017 Last updated at 17:03 GMT
Cardiff Airport's managing director has said it is looking to new routes and eventually "significant" investment in a replacement terminal.
Debra Barber said the existing terminal, built in 1971, would need to be replaced to cope with increasing passenger numbers.
More than 1.3m people used the airport, near Rhoose, in 2016 - a 16% rise in on the previous year.
Ms Barber said the planned changes would need "significant" investment from the private sector.